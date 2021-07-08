Man charged with murder in 2016 infant death

Five years after the death of a five-week-old boy in Edmonton, a 24-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Police say they were called to the Stollery Children's Hospital on Sept. 11, 2016 for a child welfare complaint after the baby was taken there with life-threatening injuries.

The infant died on Sept. 13.

An autopsy was performed by the Edmonton medical examiner two days later, but further testing was deemed necessary to determine the cause of death.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the medical examiner declared the baby's death non-accidental, and it was ruled a homicide.

Tyler Hodgson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Hodgson knew the infant.

“This was a very sad file for all concerned, and our hearts go out to the family who continues to suffer greatly from this tragic loss,” acting EPS homicide Insp. Colin Leathem said in a news release.

Hodgson is expected to appear in court on July 13.