Man charged with murder in Esgenoopetitj First Nation homicide

A man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the community earlier this year.

Officers from the Neguac RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at an Algonquin Road home around 1:15 p.m., on June 2.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as 36-year-old Joshua Ian Robichaud from the community,

According to police, 27-year-old Dylan Dedam was later arrested in the case.

He appeared in Miramichi provincial court, where he had been charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Dedam has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 8, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.