Man charged with murder in fatal downtown Toronto stabbing

A 30-year-old Toronto man is in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing downtown that claimed the life of a man on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Ontario and Shuter streets at 8:14 p.m. and located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Sunday they believe the victim came into contact with another man on the street, an altercation took place, and the victim was stabbed several times.

The victim was not identified on Monday as police have not yet notified his next of kin.

Later on Sunday, police arrested a man they identified as Shamar James.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court virtually at College Park on Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 417-808-7400.