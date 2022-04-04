Man charged with murder in fatal downtown Toronto stabbing
A 30-year-old Toronto man is in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing downtown that claimed the life of a man on Saturday.
Paramedics were called to the corner of Ontario and Shuter streets at 8:14 p.m. and located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said Sunday they believe the victim came into contact with another man on the street, an altercation took place, and the victim was stabbed several times.
The victim was not identified on Monday as police have not yet notified his next of kin.
Later on Sunday, police arrested a man they identified as Shamar James.
He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
He appeared in court virtually at College Park on Monday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 417-808-7400.
-
Town of Lakeshore 'extremely disappointed' with Hyrdo One path through ComberHydro One announced Monday a long-term plan to build five new hydro transmission lines across Southern Ontario.
-
-
This Halifax man was the fastest Canadian at the Paris MarathonThe fastest Canadian at Sunday’s Paris Marathon was a 26-year-old man from Halifax.
-
Calgary police to provide update on death of teen in Arbour LakeMembers of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are expected to provide details regarding the ongoing investigation into the recent discovery of the remains of Jal Acor Jal.
-
Two Windsor girls advance to Miss Teenage Canada pageantTwo Windsor girls will be vying for the Miss Teenage Canada crown.
-
Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plasticsGuelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
-
'Fortunately, my symptoms are mild': B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms are mild "thanks to being fully vaccinated."
-
3 arrested after old-growth logging protesters block downtown Victoria streetThree people were arrested for blocking traffic along a downtown Victoria street on Monday morning as part of a protest against old-growth logging in British Columbia.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospitalDave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as ‘Island Dave,’ has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.