Man charged with murder in Halifax shooting; police still looking for more suspects

A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in March, but Halifax police say they are still looking for more suspects.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street around 2:30 a.m. on March 18.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw was the victim of a homicide.

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the case in Halifax on Monday.

Makayle Larry James Skinner has been charged with first-degree murder in Bradshaw’s death.

Skinner was due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.

In April, police released a photo of two persons of interest in the case. However, Const. John MacLeod says Skinner was not one of the people in the photo, and police are still looking to speak to those two individuals.

MacLeod also told CTV News police are still looking for additional suspects in connection with Bradshaw’s murder.

“The investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to check all avenues to determine what occurred and are asking anyone with information in relation to Treyvhon’s homicide to contact police,” said MacLeod in an email.

Police believe there were people in the Gottingen Street area at the time of Bradshaw’s death who have information about the shooting who have yet to come forward.

“We are asking them to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know,” said MacLeod.

Anyone with information about the case, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.