Man charged with murder in May 19 homicide, Saskatoon police say
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
Saskatoon police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the May 19 homicide of 29-year-old Brandon Baxandall.
The suspect is charged with first-degree murder and is set to appear in court Tuesday.
Police say on May 19 they received a report of an injured man on the 100 block of Main Street East.
Shortly after, police received calls about shots being fired on the 700 block of Melrose Avenue. When officers arrived, they located another man dead behind an apartment building.
A second injured man was transported to Saskatoon City Hospital.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with video evidence or relevant information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
