Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor

The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.

David Frank Hall is facing one charge of second-degree murder and remains in custody. The offence is alleged to have occurred on Aug. 11 – the last day Patterson was seen alive.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the charge was sworn Wednesday, the same day that homicide investigators announced Patterson's body had been found.

Hall and Patterson were married, but separated. The court file indicates the case is classified as one of intimate partner violence.

Patterson was last seen leaving her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway with Hall on Friday. On Sunday, police appealed for information to help locate them, saying they were "very concerned."

By Tuesday, authorities said Hall had been located and that the search for Patterson was being "intensified." The next day, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that her body had been found in Mission.

Hall is next due in court on Aug. 23.

The kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation issued a statement Thursday evening, sharing more about the "beloved councillor and community member."

Patterson was elected as a councillor in April of this year, according to Chief Ron Giesbrecht, who described her as excited by and dedicated to her role.

"She was passionate about helping all members of our community - our children, youth, adults and Elders - and (about) improving community participation and engagement to help create a vibrant and self-governing nation,” he wrote.

The 44-year-old was a survivor of the '60s scoop, forcibly removed from her Musqeuam birth family as a child and placed in foster care before being adopted twice, the statement says.

"Her past created a resilient and dedicated spirit which she brought to her role as a councillor and to her family and to her community," it reads.

The statement does not say when Hall and Patterson got married but notes that Hall is a member of the nation and that Patterson transferred to become one herself in 2016.

"At this point, the nation has no public comments regarding the arrest and charge of David Hall in conjunction with her murder and is asking for privacy in respect to our grieving community," it concludes.