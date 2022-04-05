Man charged with murder of UBC Okanagan security guard

A man has been charged in the fatal attack on a young woman who was working as a security guard at UBC’s Okanagan campus in Kelowna earlier this year.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Tuesday.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, was doing an overnight shift when she was attacked just before 6 a.m. on Feb 26. Kaur was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

The Kelowna RCMP said they apprehended a suspect, who was also working on campus, under the Mental Health Act that same day. It is not clear if that was Ognibene-Hebbourn.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Kaur’s cousin, Kuljit Pabla, after her killing shone some light onto who the young woman was.

Kaur, originally from Punjab, India, came to Canada in 2015 with a dream to go to university and become a paramedic.

“Despite the challenges she faced as she tried to make her way in a new country away from her family back home in India, she always kept her positive attitude and determined spirit," he wrote.

"And after years of struggle, she finally recently received her permanent residency in January of this year and was incredibly excited to have her parents come visit her this April."

Instead, her parents came to B.C. for a funeral.

A stirring, standing-room-only service was held in Squamish, where Kaur was remembered for her generosity, compassion and determination -- and where mourners called for justice.

No date has been set for Ognibene-Hebbourn’s first court appearance.