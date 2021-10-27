Man charged with pointing BB gun at driver near Sherwood Park

A Beaumont man is accused of pointing a BB gun at a Sherwood Park motorist earlier this year.

The incident, said to have taken place on Highway 216 near Sherwood Park, was reported shortly before midnight on Feb. 23.

It took Mounties eight months to identify Tyrone Atsriku-Suess, 20. They arrested him on Oct. 21.

While executing a search warrant, police seized a BB gun they believe was used on Feb. 23, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a “large amount” of cash.

He faces four charges total, including one count each of pointing a firearm and possessing stolen property.

He was given an Oct. 27 court date.