Man charged with pointing loaded firearm at Chatham-Kent police officers
A 71-year-old Dover Township man is facing several weapons-related charges after an on-going harassment complaint between a cyclist and homeowner.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the complaint on Grand River Line Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say the homeowner was accused of throwing rocks at the cyclist and using his truck tires to cause loose gravel to travel in the direction of the cyclist.
Police say as the homeowner saw officers arrive at his residence, he fled into the garage and grabbed a loaded .22 calibre rifle.
As the man allegedly pointed the barrel towards the officers, they deployed a Taser and he was taken into custody.
The 71-year-old man has been charged with assault peace officer, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, criminal harassment, assault with a weapon and two driving related offences. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say the cyclist, a 78-year-old Raleigh Township man, sustained minor injuries when the man threw rocks at him.
