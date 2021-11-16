Man charged with River Road arson owned nearby home for sale

CTV News London has confirmed that the City of London employee charged with arson in connection to a million-dollar blaze that damaged the former River Road Golf Course clubhouse just over a week ago had a home for sale just a few hundred metres away.

The former golf course site was slated for an Indigenous-led winter shelter by the city in partnership with Atlohsa Family Healing Services, which hoped to house about 30 people there this winter.

Michael Peter Belanger, 54, is listed as the owner of a property at 2255 River Road, which up until Tuesday was for sale at $1.6 million.

CTV News London has learned that as of Tuesday afternoon the home is no longer listed for sale on realtor.ca.

It has been listed by Belanger's wife, Susie Dietrich, who is a real estate with RE/MAX.

A letter from Dietrich opposed to using the location to house unsheltered individuals had been submitted to city council.

In it she said it would "isolate the Indigenous homeless again" and that she was concerned about potential destruction and the safety of nearby residents.

Addressing Mayor Ed Holder directly she wrote, "I wonder if you or any of you on this committee would like to have this homeless setup 500 yards from your front doors? River Road Golf Course is not the solution to your dilemma!"

Belanger, who is charged with arson causing property damage, is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022.

City Hall is now looking at alternate plans for the temporary shelter.