Man charged with robbery after multiple thefts at fast food restaurants: RCMP

Mounties say a man has been charged with robbery after their investigation into thefts at fast food restaurants.

Coquitlam RCMP gave the update on their investigation Tuesday, saying they were called about robberies at restaurants in Port Coquitlam on June 13 and 16.

They later linked the incidents to an investigation in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge and identified 36-year-old Carols Almeida as a suspect.

On Friday, Almedia was charged with two counts of robbery.

"With the help of inter-agency information sharing, Coquitlam RCMP was able to identify and pursue charges against a prolific offender," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release.

"We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our policing partners in Ridge Meadows and Real Time Intelligence Centre - British Columbia, for helping advance these robbery investigations for charge approval."