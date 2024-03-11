Man charged with second degree murder after death in Melfort, Sask.
A 35-year-old man Melfort man is facing a charge of second degree murder following a fatal altercation at a business in the community.
A report of a disturbance at a business in Melfort, Sask. was reported at around 4:45 a.m. on March 10.
RCMP officers were dispatched to the scene where they discovered an altercation had taken place between a man and a woman, a news release read.
The woman was injured as a result of the altercation and later declared dead by EMS at the scene.
RCMP identified the victim as 30-year-old Danielle Dobersheck from Prince Albert. Her family has been notified.
A man was arrested at the scene, RCMP said.
As a result of an investigation by RCMP Major Crimes, 35-year-old Cody Chubey of Melfort, Sask. was charged with one count of second degree murder.
Chubey made his first appearance in provincial court in Melfort on Monday.
