Man charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police say a man has been arrested for a murder that took place in the community last year.

On Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to a 911 call at a home on Battleford Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside one of the suites of the home.

His death was considered a homicide and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

The victim was later identified as 64-year-old Robert Dobronay, who had been living in the basement suite of the home, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday, officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit arrested a man for Dobronay's death, according to Saanich police.

Police arrested 43-year-old Scott Matheson in Penticton, B.C. He has been charged with second degree murder and is being held in police custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 5.