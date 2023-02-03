Man charged with second-degree murder after stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
A man accused of fatally stabbing another man outside a busy mall in Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.
The stabbing occurred on the evening of Jan. 22 outside Port Place Mall.
Police say they received a report of a man entering the mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m. that night.
Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
In a release Friday, the Nanaimo RCMP said the BC Prosecution Service had approved a charge of second-degree against Sean Patterson, a man in his late 30s, in connection to the stabbing.
Mounties also identified the victim as man named Serguei Chiliakhov.
Police say Patterson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.
"Given that this matter is now before the courts, police will not be providing any additional information with regards to the investigation," said Const. Tanaska Armstrong of the Nanaimo RCMP.
