Man charged with second-degree murder following West End homicide

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a homicide in the city’s West End Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg Police announced Thursday that officers have charged Justin Patrick Monro with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Derek Scott Sutton.

Monro has been taken into custody. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Sutton, 37, was found outside of a home in the 400 block of Beverley Street suffering from serious injuries. After officers performed emergency first aid, Sutton was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators allege Monro and Sutton knew each other and were involved in a dispute which escalated to an assault with a weapon.

Sutton’s death is the eighth homicide in Winnipeg for 2021.