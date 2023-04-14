Man charged with second-degree murder in Campbellton homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Campbellton, N.B., last November.
The New Brunswick RCMP Northeast Community Crime Reduction Unit started an investigation into an aggravated assault at a medical facility in the city on Nov. 16, 2022.
Police said the victim, a 49-year-old man from Eel River Crossing, N.B., suffered what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the assault have been released by police.
At the time, police said a then 25-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 29 in connection with the aggravated assault.
Police said the victim died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Dec. 23.
He was later identified as Ronald 'Ron' Savoy.
Police then began investigating his death as a homicide.
Police said Thursday that Jordan Shawn Deyoung, now 26, appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Tuesday where was charged with second-degree murder.
The Moncton, N.B., man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on April 24.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
