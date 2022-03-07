Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
John Edward Adams, 36, is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police say Adams has been charged in the death of 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, who was found dead Friday evening.
Police responded to a report of an injured man at a residence on Elmwood Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Friday. Lindsay was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police initially said the Dartmouth man’s death was considered suspicious. On Saturday, they confirmed he was the victim of a homicide, following an autopsy. They also said they had a suspect in custody.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and they don’t believe Lindsay’s death was a random incident.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hoursA Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
-
'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenantsIt was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling. An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escapedSaskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
-
City councillor resigns from police board over 'dysfunctional' relationshipA Winnipeg city councillor has resigned as a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, calling for changes to legislation amid what he called a 'dysfunctional' relationship with City Council.
-
Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled 3rd year in a row due to 'constantly changing' public health ordersCOVID-19 is once again being blamed for the cancellation of one of Metro Vancouver's largest parades.
-
-
COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in New BrunswickIn a week, mandatory Covid-19 measures in New Brunswick will be lifted. Masking, social distancing and vax passes will no longer be required in most places.
-
Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zonePolice say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.
-
B.C. adds 11 COVID-19 deaths over 72 hours as hospitalizations drop againThere were 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend across British Columbia, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.