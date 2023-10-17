Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the 200 block of Portland Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injures where he later died.
Police say they arrested 33-year-old man without incident nearby.
According to the release, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy, ruling the victim’s death a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Benjamin Ward Clattenburg.
Police have charged Jamie Duckenfield with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.
“Police are continuing to investigate the case. At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” said Cst. Nicolas Gagnon with the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.
People are asking anyone with video from the area, or information on the incident, to call police at 902-490-5020.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Province acquires shuttered Vancouver SRO, says building will reopen in 'spring 2025'A little over 13 months after a fire displaced 39 residents from a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver's Chinatown, the provincial government has stepped in to return the now-vacant property to the city's low-income housing stock.
-
Firing upheld for B.C. cop accused of 'non-consensual' sex, threatening wifeThe decision to fire a B.C. RCMP sergeant who was accused of “non-consensual sexual activity” with a female colleague and uttering threats against his wife has been upheld on appeal.
-
Nearly half of violent crime reports reviewed by B.C. prosecutors are domestic violence cases. Why isn't it treated as an urgent public safety concern?Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one most devastating -- and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.