Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth shooting: Halifax Regional Police

Police in Halifax have charged a man in relation to a shooting at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening.

Officers say they have charged 23-year-old Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke with second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Michael Boyd Algee, 22.

An autopsy was conducted by medical examiners Thursday and the cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the police say they responded to a report of gunshots and an injured man in the area of the Dartmouth waterfront near Alderney Drive.

Officers say they located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Officers say they initially arrested three people in the area at the time of the incident. The other two were taken into custody and released without charges Thursday.

At this time, investigators say they believe this is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.