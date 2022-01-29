Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 56-year-old New Glasgow woman
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman at a residence in New Glasgow, N.S.
According to police, Devon Cory Butler has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of the woman, who was found dead at an apartment building in the 400 block of Nelson Street.
Officers say they responded to a 911 call around 10:34 a.m. on Friday where they located a woman's body inside the residence.
Police say Butler is in custody and will appear in provincial court on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing through New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit assisted by Royal Canadian Forensic Identification Services, Pictou County Integrated Street Enforcement Unit and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers.
