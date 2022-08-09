Man charged with second-degree murder in northeast Edmonton death

A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed in northeast Edmonton on Saturday.

Police found a 63-year-old woman unresponsive and a 17-year-old girl injured when they responded to a weapons complaint in a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street on Saturday evening.

The 63-year-old woman, Kirandeep Grewal, died on scene, Edmonton Police Service said. An autopsy found she died of a gunshot wound.

The teenage girl was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition, police added.

Jasbir Grewal, 56, was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The three people are known to each other, EPS said.