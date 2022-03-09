Man charged with second-degree murder in southeast Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in southeast Edmonton.

On Feb. 24, officers found the body of Camille Joseph Houle, 52, near 79 Street and 79 Avenue.

Police say an autopsy determined Houle died as a result of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

John Phillip Sullivan, 33, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.