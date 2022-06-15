Man charged with second-degree murder in Sydney Mines death
A man who was arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Sydney Mines, N.S., has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Beech Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbour called 911 to report that a man with serious injuries was lying on the road.
Police say the man was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
With the help of witness information, officers located and arrested a suspect in the area of Cambridge Street and Clyde Avenue.
Investigators said Tuesday that they were treating the man’s death as suspicious and they believed he was the victim of an assault.
Wednesday they confirmed his death is being treated as a homicide and was an isolated incident.
Tyler Anthony MacNeil, 31, of Georges River has been charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.
Police haven’t released any details about the victim.
