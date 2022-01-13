Man charged with second-degree murder, police still looking for three suspects
Police have arrested a Winnipeg man, but say three suspects remain outstanding in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in November.
On Wednesday, Winnipeg police arrested 24-year-old Jamie Rae Shorting and charged him with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.
The arrest comes more than a month after 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema was killed. Police previously said Yarema was fatally shot at a home in the 200 block of Forrester Avenue on Nov. 29, 2021. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.
Police say three suspects are still wanted in connection with the killing. Police have warrants for second-degree murder for 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating, 32-year-old Jake Steven Ducharme, and 33-year-old Jamie Lee Rudolph.
Police said these men should not be approached. Police are asking anyone who sees or has information about them to call 911, call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
