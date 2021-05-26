Man charged with sex offences involving youth victim: New Westminster police

A man has been charged with several sexual offences involving a youth, and New Westminster police are asking the parents of any other potential victims to come forward.

Authorities announced Wednesday that counts of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching have been approved against Marcio Leite Cerquinho.

The accused has since been released from custody under numerous conditions, according to the New Westminster Police Department. Authorities did not specify what those conditions are.

Police also did not provide the suspect's age or occupation, or specify when the offences are alleged to have occurred.

Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said the investigation by the department's Major Crime Unit is ongoing, and that police "believe it is possible there are additional youth who have had sexual offences committed on them by Mr. Leite Cerquinho."

"If parents or guardians believe youth in their care have been unsupervised in the presence of Mr. Leite Cerquinho, and may be victims of sex related offenses, they’re asked to call the Major Crime Unit," Kumar said in a news release.