Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.
A 40-year-old woman was walking in the area of Courtenay Causeway on May 8 around 3:30 a.m.
Police say she was pushed into a bush and sexually assaulted by a man she had met earlier in the evening.
She was able to escape and flag down a driver.
Police say she received non-life threatening physical injures.
On Thursday, police arrested a suspect following an investigation.
On Friday, a 24-year-old man appeared in provincial court on charges of:
- sexual assault
- uttering threats
- criminal negligence causing bodily harm
He is set to return to court for a bail hearing on June 6.
