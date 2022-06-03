Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: police

A man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.

A 40-year-old woman was walking in the area of Courtenay Causeway on May 8 around 3:30 a.m.

Police say she was pushed into a bush and sexually assaulted by a man she had met earlier in the evening.

She was able to escape and flag down a driver.

Police say she received non-life threatening physical injures.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect following an investigation.

On Friday, a 24-year-old man appeared in provincial court on charges of:

sexual assault

uttering threats

criminal negligence causing bodily harm

He is set to return to court for a bail hearing on June 6.