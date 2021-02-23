RCMP have charged a man with several offences, including sexual assault, for acts they say took place between 2013 and 2018.

According to RCMP, they began an investigation after receiving reports of sexual offences in December of 2020.

Daniel Michael Balanger, 36, of Desmarais was arrested on Feb. 11. Balanger has been charged with five counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

The offences involve five female victims known to Balanger, according to RCMP. Police also believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Desmarais RCMP at 780-891-3765 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Balanger is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.