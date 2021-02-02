A man has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident that happened on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last month.

Police say a man allegedly assaulted a woman known to him in the neighbourhood in early January. Few details were given about the incident – including the exact date – but police are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

Officers were called on Jan. 12 about the alleged assault, but it had happened days earlier, police say.

"This alleged crime was committed against a vulnerable woman living on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Investigators believe there may be other people who know the suspect and may have information that could be useful to the investigation."

Victor Austin, 49, was charged on Jan. 19 with one count of sexual assault. He was released with court-ordered conditions including not being alone a residence with any female who isn't a member of his immediate family and not providing alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance to any female.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601.