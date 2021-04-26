Man charged with sexual assault; police say victim and accused met on online dating app

Provincial police have charged a man with sexual assault after he met up with a person he met on an online dating app.

Police said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on April 16 on Road 125, south of Line 36, in Perth County.

They said the victim and accused were in a vehicle at the time of the assault.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with sexual assault, assault and uttering threats.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.