Man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl: Regina police
A 68-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after an alleged incident involving a 13-year-old girl, according to Regina police (RPS).
Police said the girl was playing basketball with other children in an alley near the 1800 block of Robinson Street Monday evening when the alleged incident occurred.
The victim reported the suspect approached her and touched her inappropriately before trying to pull her towards himself, according to police.
The girl was able to leave the area with the other children and return home safely.
Officers found the man walking nearby and arrested him without further incident.
The 68-year-old is charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and failure to comply with a probation order. He made his first court appearance on the charges Tuesday afternoon.
