Man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

A man has been charged after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in south Edmonton last month.

The Edmonton Police Service asked for the public's help to identify a man who followed a girl into a store in the area of Terwillegar Drive and Windermere Boulevard on Aug. 27, before he approached her from behind and lifted her skirt.

On Friday, police said 34-year-old Clarke Spencer had been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.