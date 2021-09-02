Man charged with sexually assaulting victims during break-and-enters in western Quebec
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after police in western Quebec allege a suspect broke into homes and sexually assaulted two victims.
The Surete du Quebec says investigators arrested a man on Aug. 26 in connection with a series of break-ins and sexual offences in the Lac Simon sector. Lac Simon is located 90 km northeast of Gatineau.
"The suspect allegedly entered a few homes in the Lac Simon sector during the month of August and sexually assaulted two victims," said the Surete du Quebec, adding the suspect also took items from the homes.
Derek Desjardins-Leroy is facing more than two dozen charges, including sexual assault, forcible confinement and break and enter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.
