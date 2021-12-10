Man charged with sexually assaulting woman outside of licensed establishment

A man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault outside of a licensed establishment in Waterloo last weekend.

Officers were called to the area of King Street North and University Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 4. In a media release, police said a woman was approached by a man outside of a licensed establishment. Officials said the woman was sexually assaulted outside of the business and in a vehicle.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.