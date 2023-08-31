Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing in stolen vehicle: New Westminster police

A Langley man is facing several charges after being caught shoplifting from a New Westminster store and fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

In a news release Thursday, the New Westminster Police Department said it received a call from someone who believed they had seen their friend's stolen car being driven around the Queensborough neighbourhood at approximately 8 a.m. on Aug. 25.

"When officers located the vehicle parked outside a local store, they witnessed a man running from the store carrying suspected stolen property with a security guard running after him," the NWPD said in the release, adding that the suspect got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police in unmarked vehicles were able to follow the suspect into Vancouver, where he was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

"During this incident, the male rammed one of the NWPD vehicles, however damage was minor and no injuries were sustained," police said.

Langley resident Mathew Christopher Nicholls, 41, has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, one count of theft under $5,000 and one count for breaching his release order.

"Dealing with mobile stolen vehicles can be a high-risk venture for police as we want to avoid dangerous pursuits that can put the public at risk," said Const. Paul Hyland in the release. "We have had a few of these incidents recently and I am grateful for the work being done by our members to ensure they are being resolved in a safe manner."