Man charged with slew of offences committed around New Brunswick: RCMP
Police have laid charges against a New Brunswick man following multiple incidents around the province.
On Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., police say they received reports of two men holding loaded firearms at the door of a home on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B.
Police say they were able to arrest the two men without incident, and one of the men was later released.
In a news release Wednesday, police say they seized two loaded firearms and a stolen vehicle that contained several items.
On Friday, 24-year-old Ty Richard Phillips appeared in the Saint John provincial court and was charged with:
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- possession of a weapon contrary to order
- failure to comply with probation order
On Monday, Phillips appeared back in court where he was charged with:
- break and enter
- failure to comply with probation order
Police say the charges stem from a break and enter at a seasonal home on Route 785 near McDougall Lake.
Phillips also appeared in Fredericton provincial court Monday and was charged with:
- three counts driving while prohibited
- two counts of failure to comply with probation order
- two counts of theft under $5,000
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- flight from police
- driving while suspended
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later time.
“This individual is a repeat offender who has been active throughout central and southern New Brunswick,” says Sgt. Chris Henderson with the St. George RCMP.
“We believe that his arrest will have a positive impact for the many communities in which he was committing crime, and highlights the commitment of our members to make their communities safer.”