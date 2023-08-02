Man charged with slew of offences committed around New Brunswick: RCMP

Police have laid charges against a New Brunswick man following multiple incidents around the province.

On Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., police say they received reports of two men holding loaded firearms at the door of a home on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B.

Police say they were able to arrest the two men without incident, and one of the men was later released.

In a news release Wednesday, police say they seized two loaded firearms and a stolen vehicle that contained several items.

On Friday, 24-year-old Ty Richard Phillips appeared in the Saint John provincial court and was charged with:

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm in a vehicle

possession of a weapon contrary to order

failure to comply with probation order

On Monday, Phillips appeared back in court where he was charged with:

break and enter

failure to comply with probation order

Police say the charges stem from a break and enter at a seasonal home on Route 785 near McDougall Lake.

Phillips also appeared in Fredericton provincial court Monday and was charged with:

three counts driving while prohibited

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

two counts of theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property over $5,000

flight from police

driving while suspended

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later time.

“This individual is a repeat offender who has been active throughout central and southern New Brunswick,” says Sgt. Chris Henderson with the St. George RCMP.

“We believe that his arrest will have a positive impact for the many communities in which he was committing crime, and highlights the commitment of our members to make their communities safer.”

