Man charged with smuggling meth into Canada sentenced to 10 years in prison, firearm prohibition: RCMP

A U.S. man who was charged with illegally crossing the border with a large amount of methamphetamine has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

Mounties shared the update Tuesday, saying Zacchary Marcus Scott Hecock appeared in court in Abbotsford a week ago and pleaded guilty to two charges: importing a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Along with 10 years in prison, Hecock was also handed a 10-year firearm prohibition and a DNA order.

The sentence stemmed from an incident that unfolded in late July 2020, when two U.S. citizens with an ATV and a loaded trailer reportedly crossed the border illegally near Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford. Investigators and border patrol agents found the ATV and trailer with one of the suspects. Police said there was nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine in the trailer.

A second suspect fled the area, but was later identified. No charges have been laid against a second person in connection to the incident.

"I'm extremely proud of the daily work being done by the men and women of the integrated border enforcement team who work tirelessly to ensure our borders are secure while limiting the influx of toxic drugs into our communities," said Supt. Bert Ferriera, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP Border Integrity Program.

"Their efforts have resulted in meaningful seizures and apprehensions, which continue in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Last year was the deadliest year on record in B.C.'s overdose crisis and some health officials have noted the impact the pandemic has had on the local drug supply.

Border closures meant local dealers needed to find other sources, some even manufacturing their own supply. This meant users who typically know their limits could be getting a different potency of drugs than they realize, risking overdose.

Additionally, many officials have previously cited physical distancing policies and a hesitancy to go to hospital for fear of contracting COVID-19 as having pushed people into using alone and unsupervised.

While fentanyl and its analogues were detected in 84 per cent of all 2021 illicit drug deaths, officials said most people have had cocaine, methamphetamine/amphetamine or other opioids in their system when they died.

Earlier this month, the province's chief coroner said that access to a safe supply, one that hasn't been cut with substances the user is unaware of, is key to saving lives.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione