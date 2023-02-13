Man charged with speeding 2.5x over posted limit in Simcoe County

A driver faces a 30-day licence suspension after being charged with stunt driving in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say a local man was clocked speeding two and a half times over the limit on Sideroad 5 Monday morning.

The 68-year-old Bradford man was allegedly travelling 150 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone.

Police say he is also charged with failing to stop at a red light.

The stunt driving charge also carries an automatic 14-day vehicle impoundment.