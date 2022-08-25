Man charged with stunting after car clocked at 153 km/h on Halifax highway

A 55-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 53 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near exit 5 around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 153km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The man was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit. He was also ticketed for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to display a driver’s licence on the demand of a peace officer.

Police say the man is suspended from driving for seven days and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.