Man charged with stunting after Halifax police clock vehicle at 77 km/h over speed limit

A 21-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 77 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Friday, a Halifax Regional Police officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Burnside Drive.

The officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 157 km/h in a 80-km/h zone.

The man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

He was also issued a ticket for unsafe lane changing and having an expired licence plate.

The man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.