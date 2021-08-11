Man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 66 km/h over speed limit on Dartmouth highway: Police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Halifax police have charged a man with stunting on Dartmouth’s Highway 111 on Tuesday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m. on August 10, a community response officer spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 in Dartmouth. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 146 km/hr in a 80 km/hr zone.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.
