Man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 68 km/h over speed limit on Bedford highway
Halifax police have charged a man with stunting on a Bedford, N.S. highway on Tuesday morning.
At approximately 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Duke Street.
Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 168 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.
