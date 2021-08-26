Man charged with stunting on Halifax highway: Police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police have charged a man with stunting on a Halifax highway on Thursday morning.
At approximately 7:05 a.m. on August 26, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 outbound from Halifax. Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.
-
New Brunswick parents have mixed feelings about sending children back to the classroomAs parents in New Brunswick prepare to send their children back to school in less than two weeks, some are concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to jump in the province.
-
Woman killed in rollover near Lloydminster, Sask.A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover outside of Lloydminster.
-
Blue Angels ready to take to the skies at Airshow London 2021Thousands will be looking to the skies this weekend as Airshow London 2021 kicks off Friday. One of the main attractions will be the world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
-
Fatal ATV rollover leaves woman dead in rural Sask.A woman is dead following an ATV rollover in Tramping Lake.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for TorontoResidents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
-
High-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight to TimminsThe Porcupine Health Unit is releasing information related to a positive case of COVID-19 that poses a risk to others.
-
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 158 additional cases reportedSaskatchewan reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and 158 new cases.
-
Canada's Natalie Spooner embraces challenges inside and outside of hockeySpooner's willingness to put herself in situations where she might fail before a live or television audience reflects a courage that serves her in hockey.
-
Essex Conservative candidate Chris Lewis launches re-election campaignThe incumbent member of parliament for the riding of Essex had launched his campaign for re-election.