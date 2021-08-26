Man charged with stunting on Halifax highway: Police

Police have charged a man with stunting on a Halifax highway on Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:05 a.m. on August 26, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 outbound from Halifax. Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.