Man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter makes first court appearance
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter made his first court appearance in Regina.
Michael Gordon Jackson appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.
It was his first appearance since being arrested in British Columbia last week on a Canada-wide warrant.
Jackson faces a charge of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order involving a seven-year-old girl.
He has not been able to get legal representation for the matter.
Jackson will remain in custody until his next schedule court appearance on Thursday at 2 p.m. for a bail hearing.
Jackson was located with his daughter by police in Vernon, B.C. on Feb. 24, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 21.
