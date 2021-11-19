Man charged with two counts of sexual exploitation in Saskatoon granted consent release

A 35-year-old man arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation while in a position of trust or authority, has been granted a consent release.

Ardeshir Zehtab-Jadid appeared at Saskatoon Provincial Court by video Friday morning. His passport had to be turned in but there were no financial obligations as part of his release.

While on release, Zehtab-Jadid cannot be in the presence of youth without a parent or guardian present and he cannot work or volunteer in a position of authority.

In December 2019, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) received a report about allegations of historical sexual assault.

One of the complaints involved a woman who was 16 years old at the time. The victim and accused knew each other through their affiliation with a Saskatoon faith-based organization, according to SPS.

The accused volunteered as a youth group facilitator with the Bahá’i community in Saskatoon.

“His volunteer service terminated in February 2016. His rights of membership in the Bahá’i community had also been suspended prior to his arrest,” a spokesperson for the Bahá’i Community of Canada said in a statement.

Zehtab-Jadid will be back in court on Dec. 21.