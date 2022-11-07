Man charged with uttering threats after two Yarmouth schools on hold-and-secure

A man has been charged in connection with a threats investigation after two schools in Yarmouth, N.S., were placed on hold-and-secure last week.

The RCMP received a report around 8:25 a.m. Friday that a man was threatening someone he knew and that it concerned the NSCC Burridge Campus.

As a result, the campus was placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution.

Meadowfields Community School, which is about a kilometre away, was also placed on hold-and-secure due to a “potential threat at a neighbouring facility.”

Police said the alleged threats were not made directly towards the schools, but they posted officers at both locations as a precaution.

Around 10:30 a.m., RCMP says its officers safely arrested a 25-year-old man at a home in Meteghan Centre, N.S.

The hold-and-secure orders were lifted at both schools following the arrest.

Jamie Avery D'Entremont has been charged with uttering threats. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.