Man charged with vandalizing mother's vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

A 30-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly smashing his mother's vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

Police responded to a call for a man vandalizing a vehicle on Queen Mary Road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the accused had been staying at the victim's home when he "un-expectantly got up and started yelling and calling her names."

"The accused then ran outside and began smashing her vehicle."

Police say the vehicle had significant damage, including large dents and broken mirrors.