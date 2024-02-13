Man charged with vehicle theft and fraud
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead - CTVNews.ca
Melanie Kentner
Windsor police have nabbed a suspect after an alleged vehicle theft and credit card fraud.
On Jan. 23, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.
Police say the suspect later attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.
The 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and fraud under $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with studentA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescuesIt’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.