Man charged with vehicle theft and fraud

Windsor police have nabbed a suspect after an alleged vehicle theft and credit card fraud.

On Jan. 23, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Police say the suspect later attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.