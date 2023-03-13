Man charged with voyeurism after incident in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.

Police say a man is facing a charge of voyeurism following an incident at a café in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., on Friday afternoon.

Halifax District RCMP officers were called to a report of a youth being watched while in the washroom of a local café on Highway 224 in Middle Musquodoboit around 1 p.m.

Officers learned, after speaking with the victim and a witness, that the youth had been using the facilities when they observed an individual looking at them through a vent.

Later that afternoon, police say officers arrested an individual in relation to the voyeurism allegations.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the businesses but no video recording device or electronic surveillance was located in or near the washroom.

Police say, the man, who was later released on conditions, is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on April 17 at 9:30 a.m. to face a charge of voyeurism.

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with any information related to the incident, or a similar incident at the café, to contact them at 902-490-5020, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.