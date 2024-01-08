iHeartRadio

Man charged with weapons offences after vehicle search: Halifax police


A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

A 33-year-old man is facing several firearms charges after Halifax police searched a vehicle last week.

According to a Monday news release, officers stopped a vehicle on Harlington Crescent and arrested the driver as part of an ongoing investigation around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police say they seized a loaded firearm and ammunition in the vehicle.

Thomas Joseph Smith was set to appear in court Monday to face charges of:

  • possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
  • possession of a firearm in a vehicle
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  • unsafe storage of firearm
  • operation of a conveyance while prohibited

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

12