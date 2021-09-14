Man claims he has COVID-19 after spitting at, assaulting VicPD officers during arrest: police

Victoria police say a man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and spat at VicPD officers on Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 2 a.m. after VicPD received a report of a man breaking glass bottles on the ground and kicking the side of a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street.

The man reportedly left the area before police arrived, but was located in the 2800-block of Douglas Street. Once officers spotted the man, police say he fled the area on a bicycle.

He was located shortly after in the 500-block of Ellice Street, at which point he fled on his bicycle again, according to VicPD.

Eventually, a police dog handler caught up with the man and arrested him following a foot chase and "struggle on the ground," police said in a release Tuesday.

The man continued to resist arrest and other officers were called in to help take him into custody, according to VicPD.

Multiple officers then brought the man near a police vehicle and began to search him. During the search, police say the man head-butted the police dog handler and spat at another arresting officer.

Police say the spit "narrowly" missed the officer, and that the man was "yelling that he was infected with the COVID-19 virus."

The man was taken to VicPD cells and has since been released until his scheduled court date.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250) 995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.